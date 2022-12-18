Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.04 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average is $241.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

