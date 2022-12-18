Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 23,957 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

