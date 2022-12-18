Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 2,735 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 147,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $226.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.51 and a 200-day moving average of $233.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

