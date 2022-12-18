Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 625 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Essential Utilities Price Performance

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

