Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 856 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

