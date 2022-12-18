Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 929 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 50.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $362.52.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

