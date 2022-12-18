Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 172,691 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 172,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,918,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,267,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,851,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $16,421,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 290,644 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 5.1 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

HASI stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.