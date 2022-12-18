Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $56.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.70.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $775.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.24 million. Analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $124,983.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,112,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,360,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $124,983.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,112,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,360,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $212,188.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,009 shares in the company, valued at $17,530,952.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,562. 57.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.