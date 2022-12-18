Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 957.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 150,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08.

