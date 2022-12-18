Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,236 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,673,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,823,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,823,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,754 shares of company stock worth $13,915,495. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

