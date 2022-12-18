Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter worth $24,767,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 153.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 6.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 512,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 205.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Civeo during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVEO opened at $27.86 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $382.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares in the company, valued at $411,487.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares in the company, valued at $411,487.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $335,627.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

