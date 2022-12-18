Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,523 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

