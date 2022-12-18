Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.66 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

