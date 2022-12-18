Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $178.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.25.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

