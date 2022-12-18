Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 45,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.08. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $44.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.



