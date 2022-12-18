Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.40 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $242.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.60 and a 200-day moving average of $244.83. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

