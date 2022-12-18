Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,107.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

