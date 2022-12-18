Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

