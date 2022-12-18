Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.44 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

