Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6.92 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $103.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

