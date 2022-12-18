Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.67 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.79 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.25 and a 200-day moving average of $161.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.