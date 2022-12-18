Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,877,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,061.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,738 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $171.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.78.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.52.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

