Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTO. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 282,253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,582. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 30,150 shares of company stock worth $506,612 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.53 million, a P/E ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 860.41%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

