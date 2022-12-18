Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,046 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,860,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $221.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.46 and its 200 day moving average is $226.21.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

