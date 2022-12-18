Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 11,102 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 181.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.67.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $605.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $588.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.02. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

