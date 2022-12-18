Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 87.8% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $154.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $173.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day moving average of $143.79.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

