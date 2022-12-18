Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,070 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 169,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 50,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Aptiv stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

