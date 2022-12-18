Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,349 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,556 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $184.70 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

