Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 478,328 Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 478,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 604,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after acquiring an additional 201,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $23,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.25. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

