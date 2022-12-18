Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,692,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at about $510,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

