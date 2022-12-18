Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 74.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,252.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.90. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

