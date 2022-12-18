Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Markel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Markel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Markel by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Markel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,253.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,235.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,238.69. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.