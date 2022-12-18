Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Qurate Retail stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $611.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

