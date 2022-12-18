Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $246.62 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.87 and its 200 day moving average is $238.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

