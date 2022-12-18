Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,949 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $24,202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $55.56 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

