Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 23,260 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,260 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $385.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.28 and its 200-day moving average is $343.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.