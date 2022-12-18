Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $49,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $135.19. The firm has a market cap of $301.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

