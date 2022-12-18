Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 416,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 83,193 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

