Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 27,849 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,849 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AvidXchange by 7.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,886,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,536 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,017,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 664.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,154,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 2,741,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total transaction of 29,995.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately 591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvidXchange Price Performance

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 9.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.56. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 5.86 and a 52-week high of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.00.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 78.55 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AVDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.09.

AvidXchange Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

