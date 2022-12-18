Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 55.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,671,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,269,000 after buying an additional 598,262 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 195,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

