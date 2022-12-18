Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 4,272 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 288,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 838,658 shares of company stock worth $13,123,292. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:S opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on S. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.