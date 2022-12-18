Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 8,013 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 906,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 778,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $236.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.