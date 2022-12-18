Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 8,704 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,270 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $96.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.