Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 9,173 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 9,280.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBLX stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

