Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $5.27 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 1,185.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 2.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.79.

Five Below Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $175.42 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average of $139.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.