Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,059 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after buying an additional 252,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

