Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,501 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $16,185,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

