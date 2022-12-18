Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $328.97 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.02 and its 200 day moving average is $319.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

