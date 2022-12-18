Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,226 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 244.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Progressive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $126.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.86. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $99.28 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.