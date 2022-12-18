Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $477,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 156.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of BLDR opened at $67.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

